No shortage of LPG cylinders in city, says MLA Shankar Jagtap after meeting with food supply officials

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
In the wake of “rumours” about a gas cylinder shortage in the city, MLA Shankar Jagtap on Monday said there was no shortage of LPG cylinders after holding a meeting with officials from the Food Supply Department.
“There is an adequate stock of gas available in the city and the supply is smooth. Therefore, citizens should not believe any rumours spread by the opposition,” Jagtap said.
Over the past few days, discussions about a gas shortage had led to long queues of citizens outside gas agencies. In some areas, complaints about the unavailability of gas had increased, creating a tense atmosphere.
Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Jagtap convened a meeting with Food Supply Zonal Officer Vijaykumar Kshirsagar and other senior officials.
During the meeting, the MLA reviewed the current status of gas supply, storage and the distribution system in the city. “If citizens are forced to stand in queues or if black marketing of gas is occurring, it will not be tolerated,” he instructed the administration. He also sought detailed information from officials to ensure that there would be no shortage of gas cylinders.
Food Supply Zonal Officer Vijaykumar Kshirsagar informed Jagtap that supply was continuing as per the guidelines laid down by the government. He said special “patrol squads” had been deployed to prevent the black marketing of gas and that surprise inspections were being conducted at various locations.
Kshirsagar said the administration was closely monitoring whether the distribution of domestic cylinders was being handled properly and clarified that there was no shortage of gas cylinders in the city.
“The talk of a gas cylinder shortage in Pimpri Chinchwad due to the war-like situation in Gulf countries is merely a rumuor. I have reviewed the current status in a meeting with Food Supply Department officials, and there is an ample stock of gas cylinders available in the city. I have given strict instructions to the administration to prevent black marketing. Citizens should not fall prey to any rumors from the opposition or panic by resorting to unnecessary hoarding. Our gas supply is completely regular,” Jagtap said after the meeting.