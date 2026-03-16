No shortage of LPG cylinders in city, says MLA Shankar Jagtap after meeting with food supply officials

In the wake of “rumours” about a gas cylinder shortage in the city, MLA Shankar Jagtap on Monday said there was no shortage of LPG cylinders after holding a meeting with officials from the Food Supply Department.

“There is an adequate stock of gas available in the city and the supply is smooth. Therefore, citizens should not believe any rumours spread by the opposition,” Jagtap said.

Over the past few days, discussions about a gas shortage had led to long queues of citizens outside gas agencies. In some areas, complaints about the unavailability of gas had increased, creating a tense atmosphere.