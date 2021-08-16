Pune: No RT-PCR report needed to enter city for fully vaccinated travellers

People entering Pune from other cities would no longer have to produce a negative RT-PCR report if they have received both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 at least 14 days before their arrival to the city, according to the guidelines issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The civic body has also instructed all commercial establishments in the city to ensure that all their staff members are double vaccinated in order to be fully operational, as part of its attempts to open up all economic activities, except theatres and educational institutes, in the city.

In the revised order issued on August 14 and details of which were made public on Monday, the PMC said any citizen coming from outside the state will not need an RT-PCR report if they have taken both the doses of the anti-Covid vaccine. However, other citizens will have to submit the RT-PCR test, done not more than 72 hours before their entry in the city, or undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

“It has been directed that all the commercial establishments, including shops, offices, industrial units, restaurants, bar and malls must ensure all its staff is inoculated with two doses and then permit them at the workplace after 14 days of taking the second vaccine (dose). The information related to vaccination of every staff (member) along with their vaccine certificate should be kept ready to be shown on demand by the designated officer,” said the order signed by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

According to the state government guidelines, the PMC has relaxed the restrictions for wedding ceremonies from a maximum of 100 persons to 200 persons for events taking place in open ground or lawns, and from 50 to 100 for ceremonies taking place on closed premises of marriage halls or hotels. However, the number of guests should not cross more than 50 per cent of the actual seating capacity of the premises, the guidelines said.

“It would be necessary to do the video recording of the function and show it to the designated officer on demand to verify whether Covid rules are followed during the function,” the order said, adding any violation would lead to action against the defaulters, as well as the owner of the premises.

Private organisations and industrial units, who have ensured complete vaccination of their staff, are being permitted to carry in-house operation with full capacity. Similarly, indoor sports have been allowed for select games on the condition that all the staff and the players are given entry only after 14 days of the second dose.

From August 15, the PMC has allowed all commercial activities, including shops and malls, gyms, salons and wellness centers, to run till 10 pm as against the earlier limit of 8 pm.