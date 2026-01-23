No road closures for more than 30 minutes, say Pune traffic police

PUNE CITY police, who have announced major traffic changes for the fourth and last stage of the Pune Grand Tour 2026 on Friday, have said none of the roads will be closed for more than 30 minutes.

Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad traffic police have notified the road closures and traffic diversions that will be in place on Friday for Stage 4. The route of the last leg will begin from Balewadi stadium and will traverse key roads in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad before concluding at Balgandharva Rang Mandir.

Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said, “We have already issued detailed notifications on the road closures and alternate routes. I want to highlight that Sinhagad Road, Satara Road, Solapur Road, Magarpatta Bypass Road, Nagar Road, Old Pune Mumbai Highway, will not be affected by the event. So these can be used during the race period. While we have made elaborate arrangements of alternate roads, it is important that some arterial roads are avoided. The roads to be avoided are Ganeshkhind Road, Jangali Maharaj Road, Fergusson College Road, Karve Road, Shastri Road, Tilak Road, Bajirao Road, Shivaji Road, Nehru Road, MG Road, Arjun Road and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.”