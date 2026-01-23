No road closures for more than 30 minutes, say Pune traffic police

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
PUNE CITY police, who have announced major traffic changes for the fourth and last stage of the Pune Grand Tour 2026 on Friday, have said none of the roads will be closed for more than 30 minutes.
Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad traffic police have notified the road closures and traffic diversions that will be in place on Friday for Stage 4. The route of the last leg will begin from Balewadi stadium and will traverse key roads in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad before concluding at Balgandharva Rang Mandir.
Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said, “We have already issued detailed notifications on the road closures and alternate routes. I want to highlight that Sinhagad Road, Satara Road, Solapur Road, Magarpatta Bypass Road, Nagar Road, Old Pune Mumbai Highway, will not be affected by the event. So these can be used during the race period. While we have made elaborate arrangements of alternate roads, it is important that some arterial roads are avoided. The roads to be avoided are Ganeshkhind Road, Jangali Maharaj Road, Fergusson College Road, Karve Road, Shastri Road, Tilak Road, Bajirao Road, Shivaji Road, Nehru Road, MG Road, Arjun Road and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.”
Patil added, “We have made planning in such a manner that people do not have to wait on the road for long periods of time. So as the race proceeds, the roads traversed by the race will be opened for the traffic.”
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “We have done traffic planning in such a manner that the road closures at individual locations will be closed for only around 30 minutes. During this closure period vehicles of the citizens will not be allowed to pass from the closure points. But people can certainly walk to view the race on these roads. We are appealing to people to witness this historic event for Pune adhering to the directions given by the police.”
The race will be flagged off at 1.30 pm on Friday from Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi and will conclude at BAL Gandharv Rangmandir, Jangali Maharaj Road at 4 pm.
