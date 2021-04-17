scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Latest news

No rains, hot conditions to return over Pune: IMD

The minimum temperature on Sunday will range between 38 degrees and the minimum temperature would be 18 degrees Celsius.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 17, 2021 8:36:22 pm
On Saturday, Pune's maximum temperature was 38.3 degrees.

With no pre-monsoon showers forecast, Pune city will experience hot conditions over the next few days.

On Saturday, the city’s maximum temperature as recorded at Shivajinagar was 37.8 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 38.3 degrees. Pune recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra on the day at 17.9 degrees.

Most of the day on Sunday would offer clear sky conditions for the city. The minimum temperature on Sunday will range between 38 degrees and the minimum temperature would be 18 degrees Celsius.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 18, 2021

Click here for more
Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement
x