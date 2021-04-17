No rains, hot conditions to return over Pune: IMD

April 17, 2021 8:36:22 pm
With no pre-monsoon showers forecast, Pune city will experience hot conditions over the next few days.
On Saturday, the city’s maximum temperature as recorded at Shivajinagar was 37.8 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 38.3 degrees. Pune recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra on the day at 17.9 degrees.
Most of the day on Sunday would offer clear sky conditions for the city. The minimum temperature on Sunday will range between 38 degrees and the minimum temperature would be 18 degrees Celsius.
Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 18, 2021
