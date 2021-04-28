No rain but skies to turn cloudy in Pune post Thursday noon: IMD

Updated: April 28, 2021 8:57:09 pm
Pune experienced a moderately hot Wednesday with the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar recording 38.2 degrees and Lohegaon reporting 38.5 degrees.
There is a possibility of cloudy sky conditions to develop over the city during afternoon hours, but the India Meteorological Department has ruled out any chances of rain on Thursday. The air quality continues to remain in the ‘Satisfactory’ category (See Box).
The night time temperature over Pune on Thursday is expected to 19 degrees and the maximum temperature is likely to remain close to 38 degrees Celsius.
Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 29, 2021
