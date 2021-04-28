scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
No rain but skies to turn cloudy in Pune post Thursday noon: IMD

The night time temperature over Pune on Thursday is expected to 19 degrees and the maximum temperature is likely to remain close to 38 degrees Celsius.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: April 28, 2021 8:57:09 pm
pune weather, pune weather today, pune weather updates, pune temperature today, pune air quality, pune newsThere is a possibility of cloudy sky conditions to develop over the city during afternoon hours. (File)

Pune experienced a moderately hot Wednesday with the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar recording 38.2 degrees and Lohegaon reporting 38.5 degrees.

There is a possibility of cloudy sky conditions to develop over the city during afternoon hours, but the India Meteorological Department has ruled out any chances of rain on Thursday. The air quality continues to remain in the ‘Satisfactory’ category (See Box).

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 29, 2021

Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

