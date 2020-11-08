No Pulotsav this year, bigger festival planned for next year

Google honoured Pu La Deshpande with a doodle on Sunday. (Google)

The ORGANISERS of Pulotsava, the week-long cultural festival held in the city in memory of Marathi author Pu La Deshpande, have decided to cancel this year’s event, which would have fallen on the 101st birth anniversary of the late author. Instead of organising an online session, they will organiser a better multicity event next year, the organisers said.

Satish Jakatdar and Virendra Chitra of Ashay Film and Sanskrutik Club, which organises the festival every year, said a much bigger festival will be held between June 12 and November 8 next year in 15 different cities.

“There were suggestions that the Pulotsava should be organised online. But since audience members are generally more eager to appreciate and enjoy live performances, we decided against it,” said Jakatdar.

Last year, a travelling festival was organized in 20 cities across India and 30 cities across the world to mark the birth centenary of Deshpande.

On Sunday, a bibliography of Pu La’s works was made available on sites.google.com/view/pldeshpandebibliography to literature enthusiasts, which includes literary works by Pu La, translations of his works, books written on him as well as audio-visual content linked to the author.

