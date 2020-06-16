No plans to restart Pune-Lonavala services right now: Central Railway

Currently, the Railways is operating one local train between Pune station and Lonavala to transport its own staffers employed in maintenance operations, and in operating Shramik Special trains. (Representational) Currently, the Railways is operating one local train between Pune station and Lonavala to transport its own staffers employed in maintenance operations, and in operating Shramik Special trains. (Representational)

While local trains have started running once again in Mumbai, to ferry essential service workers, there are no plans to start suburban train services between Pune and Lonavala right now, said Central Railway officials.

The skeletal operation of Mumbai’s local trains – only 12 per cent of trains are plying – started after almost 90 days of being halted due to the lockdown. Only essential service workers, identified by the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are being permitted to commute via about 162 services being run by Western Railways and 200 trains being run by Central Railways.

“We have received no request to start similar operations for essential workers in Pune. In Mumbai the decision by the Railways was in response to the state government’s demand. Also, the role of Mumbai local and Pune-Lonavala local services are vastly different. In Pune, government agencies and municipal corporations are using PMPML buses for transport of essential staff,” said Manoj Jhawar, public relations officer of Railway’s Pune Division.

Currently, the Railways is operating one local train between Pune station and Lonavala to transport its own staffers employed in maintenance operations, and in operating Shramik Special trains. “The five-coach rake runs every day morning, from Lonavala to Pune, and then back in the evening. It’s meant only for railway staffers,” said Jhawar.

On the ‘isolation compartments’ set up by the Railways to house Covid-19 patients, officials said they were later used in Sharmik train operations, but, with lakhs of migrant workers already ferried home, the compartments will again be used as isolation centres for Covid-19 patients. “There are about 60 coaches which were converted to be used for isolation of Covid-19 patients. Last month, the ministry had allowed use of half the coaches in Shramik train operations. These coaches have now returned to the yard and can be made available to the government for isolation of patients,” said Jhawar.

Maha eSeva Kendras, Aadhaar centres to open

The Pune district administration has allowed opening of Maha eSeva Kendras, Setu Kendras as well as Aadhaar Registration Centres in the district, provided they operate after taking due precautions and following social distancing norms. All the services will be allowed to operate outside designated containment zones.

“The centres should sanitise the premises thoroughly, and ensure use of facial masks and hand sanitisers by both visitors as well as staffers at the centres. The visitors should be asked to maintain social distancing and those displaying Covid-19 symptoms shouldn’t be allowed to enter the premises,” reads the order issued by Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

