No plan to open BRTS routes for all vehicles, say Pimpri-Chinchwad police

While the Pune police asked the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to open up BRTS routes for all kinds of vehicles due to growing congestions on Pune city’s roads, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police said they have no such plan for the industrial city. At the same time, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said it is gearing up to start its fifth BRTS route in the city.

“We have not suggested any BRTS route to be opened for all kinds of vehicles,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Anand Bhoite Saturday.

However, the traffic police said they have asked the PCMC to shut down small BRTS stretches. “We have written to PCMC to shut down two small BRTS stretches to avoid traffic congestions in the area. These are 40 metre and 30 metre stretches which are in Wakad and Rahatni. We are awaiting PCMC’s response to this,” Bhoite said.

PCMC executive engineer Bapu Gaikwad, who is away for training purposes in Kochi, said he will look into it upon his return. Meanwhile, Gaikwad said the PCMC administration is gearing up to open the fifth BRTS route on the Dighi-Alandi section. “In the next few days, the route will be opened for commuters. It is around 7 km and has nine stations,” said Gaikwad.

Officials said the success of the four other routes has prompted them to go for the fifth route. “The four routes are doing very well. Commuters are not getting stuck in traffic jams. They are reaching their destinations quicker,” a BRTS official said.

Gaikwad also denied that PCMC has any plan to open up the existing four BRTS routes for all kinds of vehicles. Asked about the growing congestion on Pune-Mumbai highway in PCMC limits, Gaikwad said, “As of now, we have no plans to either shut down any BRTS route or open any route for all kinds of vehicles. It will be decided only after the Pune Metro is fully operational. Once it happens, if we find that more and more people are using Metro services and buses on the highway and are running empty, we will decide on the closure of the BRTS route. But I don’t think in the next one-two years, any decision regarding the BRTS route will be taken.”

Bhoite said though there is demand for doing away with BRTS on Pune-Mumbai highway, in the next few days, the congestion will ease out as the Metro work in the Phugewadi area will be complete. “Once the work in the Phugewadi area is complete, the Nashik Phata-Phugewadi-Dapodi stretches will breathe easy. In that case, we won’t need to close down that highway BRTS route,” Bhoite said.

Advertisement

On random parking of vehicles on the Nashik Phata-Kasarwadi stretch of the highway, Bhoite said they will put up no parking boards on the stretch. “We are strictly monitoring the stretch. The car decor and mechanic shops are creating problems on this stretch. We are imposing fines on them and in the coming days, all steps will be taken to ease the traffic flow on this route,” he said.