No permission for protests at party offices or leaders’ premises in Pune: Police Commissioner

Following clashes between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress outside the Congress Bhavan on Sunday that led to stone pelting and injuries to nine persons, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday said permission will no longer be granted for protests at political party offices or at the residential and official premises of party office bearers.
The announcement came hours after BJP and Congress workers clashed outside the Congress Bhavan amid a deepening political row over Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal’s remarks.
Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, naming the city unit chiefs of both parties — BJP Pune City president Dheeraj Ghate and Congress city chief Arvind Shinde — along with youth wing leaders and other unidentified workers.
The law-and-order situation unfolded on Sunday afternoon, hours after an FIR was registered in Pune against Sapkal for his remarks comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. Ghate, who filed the complaint, said Sapkal’s statement hurt the sentiments of those who revere Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Kumar said, “After receiving complaints from both sides, two offences have been registered and investigation is underway. There was no anticipation or intelligence input that such incidents would take place during the protests. To ensure that such incidents are not repeated in Pune, we are taking a full review of the possible locations where such protests can be held.”
The police commissioner added, “From now onwards permission will not be given for the protest at offices of political parties or residential or official premises of the office bearers. We will also be deciding probable locations of such protests to take place and the provisions for the same. Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incidents on Sunday. We will take all the precautions to ensure that such incidents do not take place again.”
Responding to questions raised by the Congress on why Mayor Manjusha Nagpure’s name did not figure in the FIR, Kumar said, “Based on an analysis of the statements received in the complaint, we have named in the FIR only those persons against whom a prima facie role is made out. In the further investigation, if the role of more persons emerges, legal action will be initiated accordingly.”
