No permission for protests at party offices or leaders’ premises in Pune: Police Commissioner

Following clashes between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress outside the Congress Bhavan on Sunday that led to stone pelting and injuries to nine persons, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday said permission will no longer be granted for protests at political party offices or at the residential and official premises of party office bearers.

The announcement came hours after BJP and Congress workers clashed outside the Congress Bhavan amid a deepening political row over Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal’s remarks.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, naming the city unit chiefs of both parties — BJP Pune City president Dheeraj Ghate and Congress city chief Arvind Shinde — along with youth wing leaders and other unidentified workers.