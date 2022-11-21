No permanent solution till gradient of the slope of Navale Bridge is reduced: Police commissioner

Commissioner of the Pune City police, Amitabh Gupta, on Monday stressed on the need to reduce the gradient of the slope of the Navale Bridge to prevent frequent mishaps at the spot.

Following a meeting of top officials of the Pune City police, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other departments, Gupta told mediapersons: “There cannot be a permanent solution till the gradient of the slope of the Navale Bridge is reduced. Gradient has to be according to the National Highway manual… But a long term solution will take time. Till then, we will implement short-term solutions.”

Gupta said that in the past too, officials from various departments concerned held detailed discussion to find solutions on road mishaps at Navale Bridge. “Steps were taken due to which the number of accidents here reduced in the last six months… We want no accidents. Life of every citizen is important to us. Now, the police, PMC, NHAI and other authorities have again visited the accident spot. By Sunday, we will finalise the measures to be taken for preventing the accidents,” he said.

At 8.30 pm on Sunday, an accident took place on Pune’s Navale Bridge in Narhe area in which a truck carrying gunny bags of rice hit or brush against at least 48 vehicles of which 24 were heavily damaged.

“No life was lost in the incident. Initially, we found that six persons were injured in the incident. But the number of injured persons rose to 25. Most of these victims were discharged on Monday; two persons were found to have received major injuries,” said police inspector Jayant Rajurkar of the Sinhagad road police station.

Meanwhile, assistant police inspector Pravin Jadhav lodged the FIR in this case at the Sinhagad road police station. Police have booked the accused truck driver Maniram Chotelal Yadav under sections 279 (rash driving), 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The injured persons included Rahul Bhauraj Jadhav, Shubham Vilas Damble, Tushar Balasajeb Jadhav, all residents of Warje, who were treated at the Navale hospital and then discharged.

Madhura Santosh Karkhanis (42), Chitrank Santosh Karkhanis (8), Tanisha Santosh Karkhanis (16), who are members of the same family, and Vidula Rahul Utekar (45) were given treatment at the Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital. They were treated for mild injuries and discharged.

Anand Gopal Chavan of Shayog Nagar, Rajendra Devram Dabhade of Manikbag, and Sahu Junail and Oscor Lobo of Kondhwa were sent to another hospital.

Anagha Ajit Pabhule (51) of Wadgaon and Anita Arun Choudhary (54) of Rahatni Chowk were admitted to the Jagtap hospital. “The condition of both the women is stable. They will undergo operations for their injuries on Tuesday,” said Dr R V Jagtap, managing director of Jagtap Hospital.