No oxygen leak at YCM Hospital: PCMC

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday dismissed reports about a leak from the oxygen tank at civic-run YCM hospital.

In a statement, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “Around 7.30 pm, when liquid medical oxygen was being filled in one of the tanks at YCM Hospital, there was minor release of pressure due to fluctuation in the pressure of the tank. The safety valve to operate and release the excess pressure was damaged. An alternate safety valve was put to use immediately. However, since this is in the safety mechanism of the tank, there was no damage or actual leakage from the tank.”

He added,”… The tank from which this pressure was released was supplying oxygen to a 30-bed ICU and one floor of the hospital with 100 patients. The oxygen facility was audited by the biomedical department of COEP, and all patients are safe. I have visited the site and confirmed the same.”

Civic sources said after the oxygen tanker had left, the safety valve of the 10 tonne oxygen tank was “automatically operated.” “This happens due to extra pressure. The second valve was activated. About 40-50 litre of oxygen was leaked, which is very minor…,” said an official.