No one can take our freedom away, says Chidambaram

“LOKMANYA TILAK has given freedom to India with the help of a four-point agenda of Swadeshi, Swarajya, boycott and national teaching. He proved the importance of freedom. Though we are denied the right to agitate or express our opinion today, no one can take our freedom away,” said former finance minister P Chidambaram on the occasion of 101 foundation day of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

A state-of-the-art production room and broadcast hall were inaugurated by Chidambaram. He also released a book of the journey of 100 years of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth Vice Chancellor Dr Deepak Tilak, Vice-Chancellor in-charge Dr. Geetali Tilak-Mone, World Book of Records President and Chief Executive Officer Adv. Santosh Shukla, Vice-Chairman of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth Trust Dr Rohit Tilak, Executive Chairman Dr Pranati Rohit Tilak, and Secretary Ajit Khadilkar were present on the occasion.