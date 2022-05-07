scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

No one can take our freedom away, says Chidambaram

A state-of-the-art production room and broadcast hall were inaugurated by Chidambaram. He also released a book of the journey of 100 years of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 7, 2022 3:55:32 am
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File)

“LOKMANYA TILAK has given freedom to India with the help of a four-point agenda of Swadeshi, Swarajya, boycott and national teaching. He proved the importance of freedom. Though we are denied the right to agitate or express our opinion today, no one can take our freedom away,” said former finance minister P Chidambaram on the occasion of 101 foundation day of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

A state-of-the-art production room and broadcast hall were inaugurated by Chidambaram. He also released a book of the journey of 100 years of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

More from Pune

Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth Vice Chancellor Dr Deepak Tilak, Vice-Chancellor in-charge Dr. Geetali Tilak-Mone, World Book of Records President and Chief Executive Officer Adv. Santosh Shukla, Vice-Chairman of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth Trust Dr Rohit Tilak, Executive Chairman Dr Pranati Rohit Tilak, and Secretary Ajit Khadilkar were present on the occasion.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmissionPremium
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmission
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...Premium
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questionsPremium
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questions
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement