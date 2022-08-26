scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

No official order barring couples from entering garden adjacent to Pashan lake: PMC

PMC Garden Superintendent Ashok Ghorpade, however, said that since Pashan lake is situated at a secluded location, it was necessary to ensure the safety of citizens.

Spread over 144 acres, Pashan lake was built in the British era for water storage and has a catchment area of around 40 square km. (File Photo)

Following criticism over alleged restriction on couples from entering the garden alongside Pashan lake, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has clarified that there is no such ban in place on the premises. PMC Garden Superintendent Ashok Ghorpade said there is no such order banning young couples in civic gardens, including garden areas alongside Pashan lake. “I don’t know how this issue has cropped up now. The board put up by PMC on not allowing young couples to sit in the garden alongside Pashan lake was put up years ago. It was done following complaints by bird-watchers over inappropriate behaviour on part of young couples,” he said.

Ghorpade, however, said that since Pashan lake is situated at a secluded location, it was necessary to ensure the safety of citizens.

“Citizens also complain of inappropriate behavior of couples in gardens in the city; so, the security personnel shoo them off but there is no official order banning couples,” he added. “It is expected that everyone who visits the gardens behaves properly on the premises,” he said.

Incharge of PMC Environment Department Mangesh Dighe said, “The work of conservation of Pashan lake is going on. However, the area is maintained by civic garden department. So, all decisions are taken by them.” He, however, added: “Bird watchers regularly visit the Pashan lake area to watch migratory birds. They have often complained that the garden alongside the lake is misused with couples misbehaving and also, at times, disturbing the birds. We have discussed this issue but no such directions are sought for banning couples in the area.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Meanwhile, PMC has decided to give a push to rejuvenation of lakes in the city to restore the water bodies to their natural condition as much as possible. For the purpose, it has joined hands with local citizens and NGOs.

More from Pune

Spread over 144 acres, Pashan lake was built in the British era for water storage and has a catchment area of around 40 square km. It is situated in the south west of Pune city and attracts migratory birds, making it a popular spot for bird watchers. It has two inlets and outlets each.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 10:44:57 pm
Next Story

Chelsea’s Tuchel banned for Leicester game after Conte fracas

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement