No official order barring couples from entering garden adjacent to Pashan lake: PMC

Following criticism over alleged restriction on couples from entering the garden alongside Pashan lake, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has clarified that there is no such ban in place on the premises. PMC Garden Superintendent Ashok Ghorpade said there is no such order banning young couples in civic gardens, including garden areas alongside Pashan lake. “I don’t know how this issue has cropped up now. The board put up by PMC on not allowing young couples to sit in the garden alongside Pashan lake was put up years ago. It was done following complaints by bird-watchers over inappropriate behaviour on part of young couples,” he said.

Ghorpade, however, said that since Pashan lake is situated at a secluded location, it was necessary to ensure the safety of citizens.

“Citizens also complain of inappropriate behavior of couples in gardens in the city; so, the security personnel shoo them off but there is no official order banning couples,” he added. “It is expected that everyone who visits the gardens behaves properly on the premises,” he said.

Incharge of PMC Environment Department Mangesh Dighe said, “The work of conservation of Pashan lake is going on. However, the area is maintained by civic garden department. So, all decisions are taken by them.” He, however, added: “Bird watchers regularly visit the Pashan lake area to watch migratory birds. They have often complained that the garden alongside the lake is misused with couples misbehaving and also, at times, disturbing the birds. We have discussed this issue but no such directions are sought for banning couples in the area.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Meanwhile, PMC has decided to give a push to rejuvenation of lakes in the city to restore the water bodies to their natural condition as much as possible. For the purpose, it has joined hands with local citizens and NGOs.

Spread over 144 acres, Pashan lake was built in the British era for water storage and has a catchment area of around 40 square km. It is situated in the south west of Pune city and attracts migratory birds, making it a popular spot for bird watchers. It has two inlets and outlets each.