No-objection certificate from civic and police officials mandatory to hold weddings in Pune till April 30

At FC Road on Tuesday, where shops are closed till April 30 due to the ‘mini lockdown’ in the city. (Photo: Ashish Kale)

A no-objection certificate from local police and civic officials will be mandatory to hold weddings in Pune city till April 30, a period when strict restrictions have been put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

“It would be mandatory to take a no-objection certificate from local police and the ward office of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for weddings taking place in the city on weekends,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

“A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed to attend and everyone will have to wear masks … the location has to be sanitised,” he added.

The civic administration also clarified that religious places would be shut till April 30 and only the caretakers would be allowed to hold daily prayers.

“Marriages or programmes related to last rites of a person would be allowed with limited people and within guidelines of Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Kumar said in the order.

Meanwhile, construction sites would be allowed to operate on weekdays from 7 am to 6 pm, but will have to be completely shut on weekends.

However, Metro construction work will remain unaffected during this period.

While schools and colleges will be closed for classroom teaching, teaching staff taking online classes from an educational institute would be allowed to travel.

Passengers travelling in and out of the city — via bus, air or train — will be allowed to travel but will have to carry their tickets with them.

The PMC also expanded its list of essential services on Tuesday, adding petrol pumps, cargo and courier services, government and private security agencies, poultry meat and seafood shops, and pet animal centres.