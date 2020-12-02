No new rules or relaxations, Pune to see same lockdown norms till December end

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the city due to the Covid-19 situation till December end, but without any new restrictions or relaxations.(Representational Image)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the city due to the Covid-19 situation till December end, but without any new restrictions or relaxations. While there has been a steady increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in Pune after Diwali, the civic administration has decided against introducing any new lockdown rules till the end of December.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The state government rules on lockdown in containment zones will continue to check the spread of the viral infection.”

As part of its ‘unlock’ mission, the PMC has been gradually relaxing lockdown norms and issuing standard operating procedure for organisations across all sectors.

In November, the PMC had announced that schools will be allowed to hold classes for students of Class IX to XII, but after poor response from parents and increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the civic body decided to postpone the reopening till December 13.

The PMC has also allowed swimming pools to open, though only for sportspersons, as well as parks, with certain restrictions in place.

While malls were also allowed to open, and restaurants with 50 per cent sitting capacity, the PMC has set up squads to take action against those establishments that were not following distancing norms, after receiving several such complaints.

From a peak of 17,781 new Covid-19 cases on September 20, the PMC has seen the number drop to 4,176 on November 17. However, the number of active cases has been increasing after Diwali, and had reached 5,541 on November 29, an increase of over 1,300 in 14 days. The PMC has also repeatedly warned of a second wave of Covid infections during winter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd