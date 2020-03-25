No new positive cases in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, state toll at 122

People stranded at Kalamboli, where the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway begins, took any transportation available to leave Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) People stranded at Kalamboli, where the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway begins, took any transportation available to leave Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

No new positive cases of COVID-19 was detected in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday. However, two out of 17 positive patients — including a 41-year-old anganwadi worker admitted at Bharati hospital and 51-year-old man at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital – remain in critical condition.

Civic health officials said results of 10 more samples were awaited at Naidu Hospital. Across the state, 15 more positive cases were registered on Wednesday, taking the tally to 122. Out of the 15, seven are from Mumbai, five from Islampur-Sangli, and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

Five positive cases from Sangli are the contacts of the four cases that were found positive on Tuesday. There are 12 persons with COVID-19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Since January 18, a total of 2,988 people have been hospitalised in various isolation wards across the state, of which 2,531 samples tested negative. So far, 122 samples have tested positive for coronavirus.

Across the state, 14,502 people are in home quarantine and 932 are currently in institutional quarantine.

Appeal from the Public Health Department

* OPDs and IPDs in all government and private medical institutions should remain open

* Separate OPDs in all hospitals for those with flu-like symptoms

* Only people who are symptomatic or those with international travel history or who have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient are to be tested

