‘No need to worry, Pune equipped to deal with coronavirus’

PUNE District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said on Thursday that the city administration was well equipped to deal with coronavirus cases and precautions were being taken at various levels.

Considering the overall situation, Pune residents had no reason to panic and they should take basic precautions such as avoiding large congregations and using hand sanitizers to pre-empt an infection, Ram told The Indian Express.

He said the district administration had impaneled 10 private hospitals in the Pune Municipal Corporation jurisdiction and eight hospitals in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction — apart from four government hospitals — to prepare for an “outbreak scenario” which, he said, was unlikely.

“At the moment, there is no reason for Pune residents to panic or worry about coronavirus. But we are advising local residents to take preliminary precautions such as avoiding handshakes and not participating in large gatherings,” said Ram.

He said the empaneled hospitals have set up isolation wards, which will be used if and when needed. These hospitals will collect and send samples for tests to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to determine if a ‘suspected patient’ has the infection.

The district collector said though the Pune airport only had limited connectivity with international destinations, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was taking all measures to screen passengers arriving from these destinations.

The airport receives an average of 10 international flights per week and it has three thermal scanners to scan the passengers, said Pune Airport Director Kuldeep Singh, adding that the scanners were enough.

“#CoronaAlert The fully qualified APHO team at our airport has an adequate number of thermal scanners for screening. 267 passengers arriving on three international flights were screened today.

The airport authority has also organized an awareness campaign for Covid-19 in association with the National Disaster Response Force. Aware, Alert and Active,” Pune Airport administration tweeted on Thursday.

