No need to have alliance for Pune municipal polls: Fadnavis

Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis at PMC for a review of the BJP’s performance in the civic body, on Thursday. (Express Photo)

Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said there was no need for his party to have a pre-poll alliance for the forthcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

“There is no need for us to have any new alliance partner for the civic polls,” Fadnavis said when asked on whether the BJP will look for any alliance for the civic body elections after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the saffron party.

Fadnavis said his visit to the PMC was merely to review the civic projects and it was not the only civic body he has been visiting. “I am visiting many civic bodies and will visit more,” he added.

Fadnavis, who reviewed civic projects undertaken by the PMC in the past four years since the BJP came to power in the civic body for the first time, said the projects are going well but they need to be paced up.

“I was invited by Mayor Murlidhar Mohol to review the civic projects. I am satisfied with the performance of the party in the PMC. I have asked the civic administration to speed up the work,” he said, adding that a lot of Metro rail work and 24X7 water supply projects will be completed by the year end.

The river rejuvenation project will also start soon, Fadnavis said. He added that the road infrastructure work, especially multi-storey flyover at Chandni Chowk, will gain momentum.

The medical college of the PMC is likely to start soon and the PMPMP will have 500 additional e-buses in its fleet by the year end, he said. The civic body will soon have facilities to process waste and develop affordable housing for the poor, Fadnavis added.

On the PMC’s plan to develop city roads through the PPP model, Fadnavis said it will benefit the civic body and the development will gain pace. The plan to turn all six-metre wide roads to nine-metre wide ones will ensure proper development of the area and the work will take place slowly as the existing properties alongside the road come up for re-development, he added.

Call for probe into suicide

Fadnavis said the city police should properly investigate the suicide of a woman in the city as there are rumours of her relation with a state minister.

“A lot is being spoken about the suicide of the woman on social media. The city police needs to investigate it properly and not hide anything,” he added.

The BJP’s city unit recently submitted a memorandum to the city police, demanding investigation into the suicide.