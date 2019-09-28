No more permissions for excavation work on hills: Pune district collector

A day after flash floods ravaged some areas in the city, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the administration will stop giving permission for excavation work on the hills in the southern part of Pune to prevent landslides, the debris from which ends up blocking nullahs in the city. All excavation permissions granted recently and even the projects currently underway will be annulled, he said.

According to officials, builders often obtain permission for excavation work at the foothills but also carry out illegal digging activity on the hill slope and at the top. This loosens the soil and during heavy rain, chunks of soil get dislodged and are washed down with the water, eventually blocking the nullahs.

The heavy rain in Pune district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday morning had caused nullahs and streams to overflow. Partially blocked by waste material, debris and soil, the nullahs were unable to hold the excessive rainwater. The overflowing water had claimed several lives, displaced thousands and caused major damage to property.

“All the excavation permission for the foothills of Katraj, Gujalwadi, Jambnulwadi, Nimbalkarwadi, Karjat and Bhilarwadi will be annulled and no new permissions will be granted,” said Ram.

The district collector, who conducted a survey of the damage caused by flash floods in Pune city and Khed Shivapur, said the Revenue department has formed teams to conduct panchnamas of the damage. “The most damage was in Khed Shivapur area. In Pune city, Tangewala Colony, Gurunath Society and Anna Bhau Sathe Nagar were the worst hit. We have formed a number of teams to conduct panchnamas of the loss and one team has been assigned per 50 families. In Pune city limits, each team will have three revenue department officials and one PMC official,” said Ram, adding that about 2,500 families in the district were affected by the flash flood.

On encroachments reducing the water-carrying capacity of Ambil Odha, a stream that overflowed and flooded parts of the city, Ram said that as the Model Code of Conduct was in force, the district administration was unable to remove the encroachments. “These encroachments need to be removed immediately. But since the model code is in force, we won’t be able to do that immediately. Once the assembly elections are over, we will swiftly move to remove these,” he said.