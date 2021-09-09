No more ‘Oxford of East’? Pune fares poor in NIRF educational institution rankings

Nicknamed the ‘Oxford of the East’ at one point, the charm of Pune as one of the country’s leading education hubs seems to be fading as reflected in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021 released by the Union HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

Even though the detailed rankings are yet to be released, the minister announced the list of top universities category-wise like overall best institutions, best universities, best colleges, best medical colleges, best dental colleges and so on.

The only institution from Pune which made the cut was the D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, ranking second among top five dental colleges in the country. Last year, it was third.

Until last year, the Savitribai Phule Pune University which was once considered for the coveted Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag, ranked amongst the top 10 universities in the country. While in 2019, it was ranked tenth, it bettered its position last year to ninth. However as the top 10 universities were announced on Friday, its name did not figure as the Aligarh Muslim University made an entry into the top 10.