No Monday blues: Pune gets ready to celebrate V-Day with roses, chocolates and special menus

Blogger Yash Bajaj, 24, is planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his partner at a gaming arcade or an indoor amusement park, followed by a romantic dinner at one of the city’s most atmospheric restaurants. “Although V-Day has fallen on a Monday and I have work lined up, I would like to carry out my plans this year.” he says.

After two years of the pandemic and as the fears of the third wave recede, Valentine’s Day 2022 marks a return to celebration for many young people in the city. Suhrud Gujarathi, 24, celebrated over the weekend with his partner — go-karting, lunch and a drive to Lonavala and back. Across the city, cakes, chocolates and heart-shaped designs have made a comeback. Sheraton Grand has introduced a dessert menu for the occasion, with white chocolate entremets, sherry truffle valentine cake and wild berry eclairs, among others. The price for the pastries and cakes are between Rs 250 and Rs 1,500.

Conrad’s Coriander Kitchen has planned a special dinner buffet, for Rs 2,450 (onwards) per person. Live music and romantic table set-up will add to the mood. Special cakes for the occasion will also be added to the menu for the day. Marriott Suites’ Sorriso has a three-course menu, comprising Italian delicacies with wine for two, priced around Rs 5,000.

While dining out with one’s partner remains one of the most common parts of the day’s celebration, gifting flowers has a place of its own, too. Shankar Sasmal, who runs Famous Florist, estimated that sales go up 15 to 20 per cent every year during Valentine’s Day. Talking about this year, he said, “The sales on Rose Day (February 7) were good, and we hope to see a good sale on Valentine’s Day as well”.

Ashwin from Online Flowers Cakes delivery, a pan-India flowers and cakes delivery website, said that business is good on Valentine’s Day. “In Pune, we usually get just two-three orders daily but, during Valentine’s Day, the sales go up to around 20 orders. Red roses and chocolates remain the most sought-after gifts during this time,” he said.