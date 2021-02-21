scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Latest news

No lockdown in Pune district: Collector

A short news clip of a Marathi channel, apparently from July 2020 when such a lockdown was imposed in the district due to rising Covid-19 cases, is being shared on social media for past few days.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 21, 2021 3:17:17 am
Pune District Collector, Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune lockdown, covid-19 cases in pune, pune news, pune latest news, indian expressThis has led to numerous queries with the administration.

A widely-circulated news clip, which claimed that the district administration has announced a 15-day lockdown in Pune, is old and the administration has not issued any such orders, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said on Saturday.

A short news clip of a Marathi channel, apparently from July 2020 when such a lockdown was imposed in the district due to rising Covid-19 cases, is being shared on social media for past few days.

Click here for more

This has led to numerous queries with the administration, forcing the collector to issue a clarification. Panic has gripped local residents, especially migrant workers, as some districts have announced renewed restrictions earlier this week.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement