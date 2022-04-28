No load-shedding since a week in Maharashtra: MSEDCL chairman

Due to micromanagement by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the state has seen zero load-shedding for the last seven days, according to MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal.

The demand for electricity has peaked in the last few months. “We were able to meet the highest demand of 25,150 MW,” Singhal said, adding that efforts were taken to ensure that there was no load-shedding in the state.

“We could generate additional hydro-power from the Koyna dam. The dam has a capacity of around 100 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) for hydro-power generation… we have also made power purchase agreements with Tata Power and were able to get 700 MW,” Singhal added.