No jobs, no placements: Students take up professional, skill development courses with hope to get employed  

Priyanka Lalwani, a 3rd year BBA student of Symbiosis Centre for Management studies, says only 110 of 260 students in her college got placed. (Representation Photo)

Written by Samriddhi Sakunia

Dipika Sharma, a final year student at the Indira Institute of Mass communication, has been looking for jobs for sometime now but opportunities are scarce. As such, she has got herself enrolled into a professional course with the hope that it might help her land a job.

“I have been doing online courses in digital marketing to bolster my CV. When I get too tense about the future, I try to listen to music, watch movies, workout or help my family with household chores,” she says.

Dipika is not the only one though.

With students staying at home following Covid-induced lockdowns, many have started using their free time to acquire skills that they hope will help them get placed in a market where jobs are very few.

“One thing that really concerns the youth right now is a stable future with a job that pays decent amounts of money,” says Kunal Singh, a final year student from K J Somaiya College, Mumbai. He is very apprehensive about the unemployment rate of the country and has got himself enrolled into chartered accountancy classes to have a secure future.

Saakshi Jadav, a freelance writer and graduate from the Indira Institute in Pune talks about how interpersonal and communication skills she has learnt over a period of time have helped her land a lot of clients overseas. “I have tried getting out of my comfort zone and got in touch with freelance writers on zoom calls and webinars to understand how the market works. Digital marketing is second course that I have got myself enrolled into,” she said. She added that despite the falling market graph, freelancing work hasn’t been affected much and she has been able to provide jobs to 3 more people.

Priyanka Lalwani, a 3rd year BBA student of Symbiosis Centre for Management studies, too narrates a story highlighting the dismal job scenario in our country. “Symbiosis has a reputation of high placement offers but this time, only 110 out of the 260 students got placed,” she said. Although she is one of the 110 to get a job, she says it was much more difficult this year than earlier, while adding that she herself had sat for 10 tests and got selected in only 2.

“Some of my friends are trying to do masters’ courses. This is because of the panic situation right now in the country and uncertainty the students have in their minds. There are many who are taking up jobs that do not even pay Rs 15,000 a month,” she added.

However, there are also students who have started their own YouTube channel or are learning about investing in the stock market to utilise this free time.

Siddhart Sarang, a second-year student in Delhi University’s Satyawati College who stays in Kothrud, uses this to do research on climate issues. He has had a keen interest in climate studies since he was in Class VII. “I have written a couple of articles on environmental issues but the company did not pay me as they had promised. Nevertheless, money won’t stop me from writing and carrying out campaigns. I will continue trying to bring about a change,” he says.

Similarly, Mridul Age, an MBA student of Amity global business school, has undertaken a number of certified courses — from effective communication to strategic management — to pick up new skills.