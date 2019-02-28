No irregularities in contracts awarded for road works: PCMC chief

DENYING IRREGULARITIES in the allotment of contracts for road works in the suburbs of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has said there is no truth in the allegations.

PCMC Standing Committee member Vilas Medigiri, BJP and NCP corporators have alleged that the allotment process was fraught with irregularities. “Allegations that a ring was formed by 10 contractors, to win contracts for road works in Wakad, Ravet, Gahunje and Kiwale, are not true,” said Hardikar at the standing committee meeting.

Officials said the 10 contractors will now be eligible to get the civic job after this affirmation. At the meeting, NCP corporator Moreshwar Bhondve alleged that he submitted a letter on January 30 to the commissioner for disqualifying two contractors in connection with the civic works in Prabhag No 16. “I had demanded that they should not be given any work,” he said.

Civic officials said the work had not been allotted to the contractors named by the corporator.

Pradnya Khanolkar, another NCP corporator, alleged that in numerous road works, contractors had formed a “ring” to claim the job. Tushar Kamthe, BJP corporator, also alleged that three contractors had formed a “ring” to claim the civic job and demanded that they be included in the blacklist. The BJP’s Medigir and NCP corporator Mayur Kalate also made similar allegations.

Hardikar, however, said he had sought a clarification from the contractors. “The contractors denied that they had colluded to grab the civic road projects. Besides, we have noticed that the IP address of the computer where the tenders were filled were different. Two tenders are of a lower amount than the tender amount, whereas other tenders quoted a higher price than the tender amount,” he said, adding, “therefore, there is no proof that the contractors had formed a ring to claim the civic works.”

Hardikar added that the tender process was transparent and all norms had been adhered to. “There was competition and the norms were followed. So, all the 10 tenders will not be cancelled and the contractors will be allotted the job,” he said.