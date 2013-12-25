Social activist Anna Hazare has decided to stay away from the swearing-in ceremony of his former team member Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramila Maidan. Hazare or his office has not received any invitation from Kejriwal or any other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader,Datta Awari,Annas personal assistant said. The last time Kejriwal contacted Anna was on October 21 when Annaji was hospitalised. Since then we have not received any call or email from Kejriwal. We have not received an invite for the swearing-in ceremony from him, said Awari.

The ceremony which is scheduled to take place on December 26 will not be held in the Raj Bhavan but will instead be organised in the open Ramlila Ground where Kejriwal and Anna had organised their most successful protest to pressurise the government to pass a strong ombudsman bill in August 2011. Hazares fast at the Ramlila Maidan had forced the Centre to give a written promise to bring out a bill with three key demands put forth by Anna.

But after a few months,Kejriwal and Hazare parted ways with Kejriwal entering mainstream politics by forming the Aam Aadmi Party. Anna,on the other hand,decided to continue with the movement. When reporters asked Anna if he would attend the swearing-in ceremony of Kejriwal,he reportedly said that he was in no position to travel due to illness.

