No immediate water cuts for Pune as all dams reach full capacity

Pavana dam, which supplies water to Pimpri-Chinchwad, reached 87 per cent storage capacity on the day.

All dams supplying drinking water to Pune city have reached full capacity. On Sunday, the liver water stock reached 12.56 TMC, taking Varasgaon to 97 per cent of its capacity. The collective stocks for the city we 28.23 TMC, which is nearly 98 per cent of the total capacity of all dams.

Earlier, Panshet and Khadakwasla reservoirs reached optimum stock, and water has been released from them regularly. With 82 per cent stocks, Temghar, which resumed stocking water after undergoing repairs, will not stock over 85 per cent this year.

Kalmodi and Mulshi, too, now have stocks to their full capacities, in addition to four dams that are inching to 100 per cent capacities.

This has been mainly due to continuous moderate rainfall, since the beginning of this month. This has been the scenario over most parts of Maharashtra, where Akola (-25 per cent) and Yavatmal (-22 per cent) remain the only rainfall deficient districts so far this season.

The state recorded 906mm rain, which was a 19 per cent surplus for this time of the year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall intensity will reduce over the district by mid-week. “There continues to be an influence of strong westerly winds coming from the Arabian Sea, which is causing continuous rain over the state, especially the western regions,” said a Met official.

“Over the next 72 hours, rainfall will reduce over Pune. Ghat areas may continue recording heavy spells,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather department, IMD, Pune.

