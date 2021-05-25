No home isolation of Covid patients in Pimpri Chinchwad areas, all cases to be admitted to CCCs

As state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday directed district collectors and municipal commissioners in 15 districts — where cases are on the higher side — to stop home isolation of Covid-19 patients, Rajesh Patil, taking a cue, said the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has resumed admitting more to Covid Care Centres.

“We have decided henceforth that there will be no home isolation of patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic,” the PCMC chief told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Tope said he has directed collectors and commissioners to admit patients in Covid Care Centres instead of isolating them at home. “This has been done to stop family members from getting infected,” he said.

The PCMC chief said they have decided to keep the CCCs open as per requirement. “We have closed some of them as cases have come down. On Monday, we had only around 400 patients. Nearly 70-80 per cent of patients are home isolated while the rest are admitted to hospitals. Henceforth, new patients will be shifted to CCCs,” he said.

Till last week, PCMC had around 15,000 patients in home isolation. The figure has now come down to 3,000 with Covid cases continuing to fall every day. The biggest fall was on Monday when only 423 positive cases were registered. Officials said the fall was the first of its kind in three months.

PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy said there are around 3,500 patients in Covid Care Centres set up by the municipal corporation and private hospitals.

“Of these, PCMC Covid Care Centres have a bed capacity of 3,000 and the rest are in private hospitals,” he said.

PCMC health officials said there are 26 CCCs in Pimpri Chinchwad. Of these, 14 are run by PCMC and 12 by private hospitals.

When contacted, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “The home-isolation in Pune will be stopped. We will admit more patients in Covid Care Centres than allow them to isolate at home. This will be followed in rural areas of the district as well as in PMC and PCMC areas,” he said.