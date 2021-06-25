No further relaxation in lockdown norms in Pune for a week

The increasing crowd at marriages is the cause of concern, he said, adding the police have been asked to strictly implement the rules of limited attendance at weddings. (Express File Photo by Ashish Kale)

Owing to the prediction by experts that the Covid-19 cases are likely to increase in the coming days due to the existing relaxation in lockdown norms, the district administration has decided not to further relax the norms for a few days.

“The number of patients and the positivity rate has reduced. However, the experts have predicted an increase in patients in the coming days. Thus, the administration has decided to continue with the existing lockdown norms,” said state Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the district.

The review of the situation would be taken in the next meetings and accordingly, decisions would be taken.

“There is a third wave in other countries. There is a fear of the same in our country as per the experts. The administration is preparing to handle the situation but citizens should not move out unnecessarily without reason as many are found to be moving out,” said Walse-Patil.

The increasing crowd at marriages is the cause of concern, he said, adding the police have been asked to strictly implement the rules of limited attendance at weddings.

As per the earlier order, most of the activities in the city have been resumed with the condition of following covid-appropriate behaviour and limitation in the number of people. The PMC had reimposed the weekend lockdown with no activity or services allowed on weekends except for those in the essential category.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said the Covid-19 review meeting was chaired by the state Home minister as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had a scheduled meeting somewhere else.

Sule said everyone should take the pandemic seriously and everyone should behave responsibly. “We need not celebrate if there is a decrease in the number of patients. It’s a virus and it is going to mutate. Everyone needs to continue taking care of themselves,” she added.