No-fly zone declared in Pune this Sunday: Drones banned due to vice-president’s visit to ashram

A ‘no-fly zone’ has been declared for 24 hours on March 22 within the jurisdiction of the Pune city police, as per Section 24 of the Drone Rules, 2021. (File/Representational Photo)

The Pune city police have declared a ‘no-fly zone’ in its jurisdiction on Sunday, March 22, as a security measure during the visit of Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan. The vice-president is visiting Nisargopchar Ashram in Uruli Kanchan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Masal, who holds the additional charge of special branch, issued a press release stating that the vice-president will land at the technical airport in Lohegaon by flight, and then head to the ashram by car. After attending the programme, he will return to the airport by car and fly back to Delhi, the press release added.

The Nisargopchar Ashram in Uruli Kanchan is run by the Nisargopchar Gramsudhar Trust, founded by Mahatma Gandhi on April 1, 1946.