No-fly zone declared in Pune this Sunday: Drones banned due to vice-president’s visit to ashram

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Nisargopchar Ashram in Uruli Kanchan this Sunday. It is run by the Nisargopchar Gramsudhar Trust, founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1946.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 11:55 AM IST
No-fly zone declared in Pune this Sunday: Drones banned due to vice-president’s visit to ashramA ‘no-fly zone’ has been declared for 24 hours on March 22 within the jurisdiction of the Pune city police, as per Section 24 of the Drone Rules, 2021. (File/Representational Photo)
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The Pune city police have declared a ‘no-fly zone’ in its jurisdiction on Sunday, March 22, as a security measure during the visit of Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan. The vice-president is visiting Nisargopchar Ashram in Uruli Kanchan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Masal, who holds the additional charge of special branch, issued a press release stating that the vice-president will land at the technical airport in Lohegaon by flight, and then head to the ashram by car. After attending the programme, he will return to the airport by car and fly back to Delhi, the press release added.

The Nisargopchar Ashram in Uruli Kanchan is run by the Nisargopchar Gramsudhar Trust, founded by Mahatma Gandhi on April 1, 1946.

The police stated that it has been observed that during events attended by VIPs, organisers, or participants use drones to film the programme. To prevent this, a ‘no-fly zone’ has been declared for 24 hours on March 22 within the jurisdiction of the Pune city police, as per Section 24 of the Drone Rules, 2021.

The police said that no drones will be allowed to fly in the city for photography or video recording during this period, as per the police commissioner’s orders. Those found in violation of these orders may face legal action, the police added.

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