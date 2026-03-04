No final decision yet on RS seat: Congress, Sena (UBT)

Pawar had told me he wants to contest for the Rajya Sabha seat. If Pawar is keen to become Rajya Sabha MP again, the MVA will take a call on it, he had said.

Amid speculation that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has finalised the name of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra, both the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday said no final decision has been taken as yet.

“NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri today… No decision has been made on the Rajya Sabha seat as yet and will be made soon,” said Aaditya Thackeray in a social media post.

Congress MLC Satej Patil rejected speculation that Sharad Pawar’s name was finalised for the RS seat from Maharashtra. He however said the NCP (SP) wants Pawar to be fielded by the MVA. “The MVA has not taken any decision so far regarding who should be nominated for the RS seat from Maharashtra. We will be holding the discussions in next two days and will finalise the name,” Patil said.