No doses, no vaccination in Pune city tomorrow for second consecutive day

Around 9.45 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the city so far, with 2.5 lakh residents getting both the doses while 4.45 lakh residents have got the first dose. (Express File/Ashish Kale)

For the second consecutive day, there will be no Covid-19 vaccination in Pune city on Tuesday due to unavailability of either Covishield or Covaxin vaccine doses.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation has not received any supply of vaccines so all the vaccination centres will remain closed on May 18,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

There was no vaccination on Monday as well due to unavailability of vaccines. Around 9.45 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the city so far, with 2.5 lakh residents getting both the doses while 4.45 lakh residents have got the first dose.

All the registered healthcare workers and frontline workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 2.73 lakh senior citizens and 2.76 lakh citizens in the 45-59 age group have been inoculated with at least one dose. However, the vaccination for those between 18 to 44 years has been stopped due to inadequate supply of doses. In this age group, 18,508 beneficiaries got the doses before the drive for them was stopped.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The PMC has 123 government and 74 vaccination centres across the city but only government centres are open from May 1 as the Union government has decided not to supply doses to private hospitals from the government quota.