No crocodile spotted, search continues near Bhide Bridge for second day

Teams from the forest department and police, along with animal rescue volunteers, on Saturday continued their search for a crocodile in the Mutha riverbed near the Bhide Bridge in Deccan Gymkhana area. However, no signs of crocodile were found till the reports last came in.

After receiving a call from the ResQ Foundation, an NGO, about the crocodile’s sighting in Mutha riverbed near Bhide Bridge, the recently formed rapid response teams of forest department and animal rescue volunteers had started the search operation on Friday morning. Police team was also deployed at the spot for controlling the crowd. Meanwhile, nets and a cage were put in place. But no crocodile was spotted on Friday.

Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest (DCF), said, “Searches continued on Saturday, but no signs of crocodile were seen yet. Search will continue.”

The Pune forest department has recently formed rapid response teams to deal with cases involving sightings of wild animals in the city and surroundings after two incidents of gaurs venturing into the city were reported.