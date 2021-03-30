No Covid test required for asymptomatic patients in order to discharge: PMC

As on Tuesday morning, the city had only two vacant ICU beds with ventilator, 8 ICU beds without ventilator and 163 isolation beds with oxygen.

Struggling to ensure beds for Covid-19 patients in Pune due to the recent surge, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged the private hospitals to follow the discharge policy – of allowing Covid patients to get discharged on tenth day of admission without any further Covid test. This would apply to those patients who don’t show any symptoms for 3 consecutive days before the discharge.

The virus surge in the last few months have put pressure on the civic administration in managing beds for the patients. As on Tuesday morning, the city had only two vacant ICU beds with ventilator, 8 ICU beds without ventilator and 163 isolation beds with oxygen.

Keeping in mind the surge, the PMC has directed all big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their operational beds for Covid patients from April 1. The civic administration is also working on increasing the beds in jumbo Covid hospital in CoEP ground. The PMC war room for bed management continues to receive phone calls for availability of beds for Covid-19 patients.

“We first speak to the patient or their relatives on the condition of the patient to ascertain whether they really require hospitalisation. If they fit into the criteria of emergency need of treatment then they are allotted beds while those with mild or no symptoms are asked to be in home isolation. Now, institutional isolation is also recommended to patients in Covid Care Centre (CCC) being set up in various parts of the city,” said the civic officer.

Accordingly, the Covid19 patients with mild, very mild or no symptoms but admitted in the hospital then their temperature for fever and Oxygen saturation level should be checked twice in a day.

“If the patients have no fever for three consecutive days from 7 to 9 since showing symptoms then they should be discharged on day 10 after screening. There is no need for their laboratory test for Covid19 during discharge from the hospital,” he said.

There were reports from few parts of the city that few housing societies were demanding negative Covid reports of the cured patients before they move out freely in and out of their house in the society. “There is no such order on cured and recovered patients should submit their negative report to housing society after the isolation period,” clarified additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal.