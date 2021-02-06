No Covid death reported in Pune for the first time in 10 months

The infection has claimed as many as 4,774 lives in Pune till now. (Representational Image)

The Pune Municipal Corporation didn’t register a single death in the city due to coronavirus infection on Saturday, making it the first such day since April 15 last year. The infection has claimed as many as 4,774 lives in Pune till now.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said no death due to Covid-19 had been registered on Saturday, for the first time after April 15 last year.

“The PMC had registered its first Covid-19 patient on March 8 and the first death due to the infection was on March 30, when a 52-year-old male had succumbed to the viral infection,” said Sanjeev Waware, assistant medical officer of PMC.

The civic body has seen the number of Covid-19 cases fall gradually in the last few months, prompting it to continue the policy of no micro-containment zones in the city. The lockdown norms have also been gradually relaxed and almost all services and activities have been resumed, with directives about compulsory use of masks in public place, and suggestion to avoid visiting crowded places.

The PMC has also stopped operations of the jumbo Covid-19 treatment facility that was set up in Shivajinagar, and closed Covid Care Centres across the city.

Of the total 1,92,982 Covid-19 patients reported in Pune so far, 1,86,801 have recovered. The active case count has dropped to 1,407.

As of February 6, 112 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition. A total of 180 new cases were recorded, while 265 patients have recovered and were discharged.

