No complaint against anyone, want the matter to end: Chandrakant Patil

TWO days after he demanded strong action against those who were allegedly involved in the incident in which ink was thrown at him, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, who is also the Higher and Technical Education Minister in the state government, on Monday said he had no complaint against anyone and wants the matter to end. The minister also apologised again for the “wrong use of a word” during a speech three days back which had sparked off the controversy.

On Saturday, three persons were arrested after ink was thrown at Patil in Chinchwad area. The police had also picked up a television journalist for questioning. While demanding action against those who threw ink at him, Patil had also sought action against the TV journalist for shooting the incident. Patil had insinuated that the journalist might be part of the conspiracy. Videos of Patil directing the police to take action failing which he would stage a fast at the police station had gone viral.

Patil’s statements against the journalist had draw flak from media persons not only from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune but across Maharashtra. On Monday, the journalists even threatened to stage a protest in Pimpri and at the police Commissionerate.

However, BJP leaders Amol Thorat and Sandeep Khardekar met Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde in his office in the morning and told him that the minister had no complaint against the journalist.

Later in the evening, the Minister issued a statement in which he said he was once again expressing regret over the “wrong use of word” while praising national icons like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Bhaurao Patil.

“I have always had high regard for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Karmeer Bhaurao Patil. I have always followed them in my actions…While praising their life and times, I unintentionally used a wrong word. I had no intention to hurt anyone. I have already expressed regret over the use of that word,” he said.

The Minister said the peace in Maharashtra should not be affected because of one issue. “Therefore, I once again want to publicly apologise if anyone’s sentiments have been hurt…”

The Minister said he has no complaint against anyone. “Those who have been arrested under the law should be released forthwith. The suspension order against police officers and constables should be withdrawn. Similarly, if any action has been taken against the journalist, it should also be withdrawn. I don’t want to say anything against those who threw ink at me. This matter has ended for me…I feel this controversy should now end,” the Minister said in the statement.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar said the Minister has urged the police to withdraw the action taken against those who threw ink at him. “We met the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner and urged him to withdraw all actions against the ink throwers and withdraw the suspension order against the police personnel. The minister also does not want to pursue any action against the journalist,” he said.

Khardekar said the Minister had immediately apologised after he unintentionally used a wrong word during a speech in Paithan three days back. “And now he has once against apologised publicly and wants the matter to end once and for all,” he said.