No cold conditions in Maharashtra till Jan 11: IMD

COLD CONDITIONS will remain absent from most parts of northwest and central India regions, including Maharashtra, till mid-next week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by lightning in the coming days. The weather over these states will be affected due to the two approaching western disturbance streams.

At present, a western disturbance — as a cyclonic circulation — prevails over Afghanistan and its associated induced cyclonic circulation lies over southern Rajasthan and south Pakistan.

In addition to this system, moisture-loaded winds are coming both from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea over central and northwest India closer to the cyclonic circulation.

The districts in Maharashtra, where light to moderate rain is forecast are Nashik, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded and all the districts under the Vidarbha sub-divisions.

This development will also bring widespread light to moderate intensity rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh till Sunday.