No choice but to adopt technology in all sectors if India wants to be leader in 21st century: minister

Arjun Ram Meghwal presses the button to formally start the emission test facility for engines at Centre of Excellence of Green Mobility at ARAI, Chakan, on Tuesday. Express Arjun Ram Meghwal presses the button to formally start the emission test facility for engines at Centre of Excellence of Green Mobility at ARAI, Chakan, on Tuesday. Express

If the country wants to be a leader in the 21st century, then it has no choice but to adopt technology in all sectors, said Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, on Tuesday.

“Technology will not stop, and it will come in use in all sectors and it will be the work of technocrats to take it ahead. If India wants to be a leader in the 21st century then it will have to adopt technology. Optimum use of technology should be our focus and it should be a part of our research and development and automotive sectors, which are advancing in India. At the same time, technology should not disturb our geographical, economic and population systems and should work in accordance,” Meghwal said.

He was speaking at the launch of India’s first Centre of Excellence (CoE) of Green Mobility set up by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) at Chakan on Tuesday. C V Raman, president, ARAI; R M Petkar, vice-president, ARAI; Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director, ARAI, along with senior deputy directors A A Deshpande, N V Marathe and K Srinivas, were also present.

“Considering our next generation, we have to think what we are going to leave for them. Former Indian President, A P J Abdul Kalam, while delivering his last lecture in Shillong, called ‘Creating a livable planet Earth’, had stressed on how we were polluting Earth instead of cleaning it. The launch of the centre is a tribute to him,” he said.

Keeping with National Electric Mobility Mission Plan of the central government, ARAI stated that it had set up India’s first state-of-the-art CoE of green mobility at Chakan.

“The centre will provide support in various comprehensive testing and development of green mobility solutions. The CoE is established in association with the Department of Heavy Industries and Fame India Scheme. Efficient project management and diligent supervision ensured that the entire facility, including civil construction, came up in a record 18 months,” ARAI stated.

It was further stated that in sync with sustainable framework of national energy and resource conservation programme, the new CoE meets eco-friendly parameters of green buildings ? incorporation of natural light and chlorofluorocarbon-free equipment, use of solar energy and other energy intensity reduction devices, water conservation through rain water harvesting and drip irrigation.

This site houses several testing facilities to meet the expected rise in demand in green mobility, ARAI stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.