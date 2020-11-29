No chill over Pune for a week: IMD

After Cyclone Nivar, which hit the Tamil Nadu coast on Tuesday, fizzled out, there has been a significant surge in moisture levels over Maharashtra. (File)

Cloudy, overcast skies and humid conditions prevailed over the city and neighbourhood areas on Sunday, making it warm for a November day.

In the complete absence of cold, the minimum temperature recorded in Pune on Sunday was 7.8 degrees above normal and stood at 20.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on the day was 29.5 degrees Celsius.

After Cyclone Nivar, which hit the Tamil Nadu coast on Tuesday, fizzled out, there has been a significant surge in moisture levels over Maharashtra. On Sunday, Pune’s humidity levels touched 76 per cent.

“The southeasterly winds are pumping in moisture over Maharashtra, due to which the night temperatures have risen and cloudy conditions prevailed. Both day and night temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal at least during the next four to five days over Pune,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

However, the weather will not see any significant improvement even though clear sky conditions will return. Maximum temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius whereas minimum temperature could range between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, till December 5 for Pune.

Across the state, the weather was warm on Sunday with minimum temperature remaining at 5 to 7 degrees above normal, except some pockets in Vidarbha.

According to the IMD’s extended range forecasts issued on November 25, nights are set to remain warmer till the first week of December over Maharashtra. “However, daytime could be cooler than normal,” the forecast stated.

