No children died of Covid in Pimpri-Chinchwad: YCM doctors

Doctors at civic-run Yeshwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital, a dedicated Covid hospital, on Tuesday claimed that Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported no death of children due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19). They said that of the 178 Covid positive cases among children, all of them have recovered and discharged.

“From April till date, we have had 178 children in the age group of one-month-old to 12-year-old. All of them have become coronavirus free and discharged. Of them, most children were between one and two years old,” said Dr Deepali Ambike, head of Paediatrics department at YCM hospital. She led a team that included Dr Suryakant Mundold, Dr Sandhya Harikbhakt and Dr Seema Sonia.

Dr Ambike said all children had mild symptoms. “But the condition of three of them had turned serious. Platelet count of two of them had gone down while the third had blood in stools. All three have recovered,” she said.

Dr Ambike said besides the 175, three newborns had severe symptoms. “They needed oxygen. They were admitted to the NICU and recovered in two-three days,” she said.

The head paediatrician said most children were accompanied by their mothers in the wards. “Eighty per cent of the mothers were with their babies in the hospital. They were treated as Covid patients. Either the babies got infected by their mothers or vice-versa,” she said.

As for the medicine, Dr Ambike said, “For newborns and others, we give them Vitamin C, Zinc and tamiflu syrup. To increase platelet count, we gave them papaya extract doses. Mother’s milk helps boost immunity of babies. It reduces the chances of catching infection or if they have infection, it comes down….” Most children had symptoms of fever, cough and cold, she said, adding that children benefited from BCG and MMR injections.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean, YCM hospital, said a dedicated paediatric ward was set up on April 26. “In April, 13 children were discharged while 17 were discharged in May 17, 102 in June and 43 have been discharged in July so far children. As of Tuesday, only 10 children are undergoing treatment.”

