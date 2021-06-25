No case of Delta Plus variant detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad, says health department

The Pimpri-Chinchwad civic health department has informed that the industrial town has not recorded any case of the Delta Plus variant yet.

So far, about 40 cases of the Delta Plus variant have been detected in the country.

“We have been on alert over the situation…but so far, we have not detected any case of the Delta-plus variant,” PCMC additional medical officer Dr Laxman Gofane said.

While appealing to the citizens to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms, the health department said it will continue vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group on Friday as well. Vaccination for this age group resumed on Thursday.

On Friday, officials said vaccinations will continue at 44 centres. “People in the 18-44 age group and those above will also get their second dose of Covaxin today,” the health department informed.

The health department informed that 3,000-3,500 tests are being carried out daily in the city every day. “Of these, we are recording less than 200 positive cases. Active cases have also gone down,” PCMC additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve said.

Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said the civic administration has made all arrangements to tackle a third wave of the pandemic. “We have readied two hospitals at Thergaon and Akurdi. Besides, beds have been reserved at Jijamata and YCMH for children. We have procured all necessary medicines and recruitment of doctors, nurses and other staff is underway,” he added.

Dr Salve informed that as of Thursday, Pimpri-Chinchwad had 4,502 patients in civic and private hospitals. He added that to date, 2,56,299 citizens have been detected with Covid of which 2,50,804 have recovered.