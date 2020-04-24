No cars due to lockdown, pregnant woman who got injured at home rushed to hospital by Damini marshal

Vehicles were unavailable to her due to restrictions caused by the nationwide lockdown, police said. (Representational Photo) Vehicles were unavailable to her due to restrictions caused by the nationwide lockdown, police said. (Representational Photo)

A police constable of the Damini Squad of Pune City Police helped a pregnant woman, who had fallen down in her bathroom and could not go to the hospital due to unavailability of vehicles, get medical treatment on Wednesday night.

According to the police, constable Shital Ganage, a marshal of the Damini Squad, received a call on her cell phone at 10.30 pm that a woman, Sonali Khilar, had fallen down in her bathroom. Vehicles were unavailable to her due to restrictions caused by the nationwide lockdown, police said.

Ganage, who had returned home after completing duty, travelled to Khilar’s residence in Shivane on NDA Road and took her to Matru Chhaya hospital in Warje, where she received treatment.

