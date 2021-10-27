No bursting of firecrackers on public roads: Pune police

IN line with the firecracker rules issued every year, the Pune City Police on Tuesday issued an order laying down norms for the sale and bursting of firecrackers in its jurisdiction around Diwali. Police have banned the sale, possession and bursting of the string wrapped cracker, commonly called sutli bomb, and have also prohibited bursting of crackers on public roads.

The executive order was issued by Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Tuesday evening. The order states that temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers are being issued and these sellers will be allowed to sell only from October 27 to November 7.

Later, the remnant stock will have to be returned to traders and storages with permanent permit to hold and sell firecrackers.

Bursting of noise-emitting firecrackers has been banned from 10 pm to 6 am during Diwali, but the use of crackers producing only light effects will be allowed during this time.

Bursting any type of cracker on a public road and within 10 metres of the side of a public road has been prohibited.

The firecrackers that produce a noise level of more than 125 decibels at a distance of four metres from the spot of bursting have been banned from sale, possessions and bursting, the order read.

A type of cracker with special size parameters, which comes with a string wrapping and produces very high-decibel sound, has been banned for possession, sale and bursting.

Citing an order from the Nagpur-headquartered Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation Pune police have banned sale and use of any foreign-made firecrackers. ENS