No box arches for Ganesh festival: Pune city police

The festival starts on September 13. Arul Horizon The festival starts on September 13. Arul Horizon

Citing security reasons, the Pune City police have asked the Ganesh Mandals in the city not to erect box arches during the festival, starting from September 13. A press release issued by the police on Friday said that permission will not be given for erecting box arches on roads and public places during the festival celebrations. Police have said the possibility of some persons using these box arches for causing violence or untoward actions cannot be ruled out. So, Ganesh Mandals should not erect the box arches.

Police said some Ganesh Mandals had already started erecting the box arches, but considering national security, they were asked to stop the work. Police have appealed the Ganesh Mandals and activists to follow the instructions strictly for safety and security of citizens.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App