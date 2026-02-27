No approval for original Pune-Nashik rail route, will appoint experts to draw nearest line: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday that the Centre had not approved the original planned Pune-Nashik rail line due to concerns over disturbance to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) near Narayangaon.

Replying to a question in the Vidhan Parishad, Fadnavis said that a panel of technical experts would be appointed to draw up a new route that would be as closely aligned as possible to the original route without disturbing the telescope.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav said on multiple occasions that the Pune-Nashik rail route was not feasible due to the GMRT.

The Pune-Nashik Rail route approved by the Centre in 2023 passed through Hadapsar, Alandi, Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Narayangaon and Sangamner. Scientists raised concerns over its proximity to the GMRT, following which a new route passing through Shirdi was drawn up.