No approval for original Pune-Nashik rail route, will appoint experts to draw nearest line: CM Fadnavis

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday that the Centre had not approved the original planned Pune-Nashik rail line due to concerns over disturbance to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) near Narayangaon.
Replying to a question in the Vidhan Parishad, Fadnavis said that a panel of technical experts would be appointed to draw up a new route that would be as closely aligned as possible to the original route without disturbing the telescope.
Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav said on multiple occasions that the Pune-Nashik rail route was not feasible due to the GMRT.
The Pune-Nashik Rail route approved by the Centre in 2023 passed through Hadapsar, Alandi, Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Narayangaon and Sangamner. Scientists raised concerns over its proximity to the GMRT, following which a new route passing through Shirdi was drawn up.
However, residents in areas like Sangamner have opposed the shifting of the route, demanding connectivity in their areas.
Responding to a question by Independent member Satyajeet Tambe, Fadnavis said the Centre objected to the original route. “After the Union Government raised objections to the route, I went there myself and made a presentation, but they rejected it. I went a second time for a meeting, where they said the observatory (GMRT) is run by 32 countries, and it is not possible to shift it. A railway line cannot pass through the buffer zone of the observatory.”
“They said the alternate route should be made through Shirdi. Since it’s a fast rail, it would take about 30 minutes longer. Then, for any areas left out, some joints or extensions could be added; this is what their suggestion is. But none of us in the state is agreeable to this route, so it has been stopped,” he added.
Outlining the future plan regarding the observatory, he said, “One route that can definitely be done is to make it with minimum deviation (from the original route), such that there is no problem for the observatory as well. With this in mind, I will speak with the Union Government and appoint technical experts in this field. Will give them time of three to four months, and tell them to keep the observatory buffer zone in mind, and draw up the nearest route, keeping in mind how the important villages can be covered, and make measurements accordingly.”
In January last yearin Pune, Ashwini Vaishnav said, “Shifting it means weakening the most powerful facility of scientific research in India. That is why we decided not to shift GMRT from its current location.”