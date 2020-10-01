No additional restrictions, PMC issues same unlockdown guidelines as state govt

The civic administration has issued rules in accordance with the guidelines released by the state government on Wednesday. (File)

Extending the lockdown till October 31 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to implement the same guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government a day earlier, without adding any additional restrictions.

In an order issued by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, the civic administration has issued rules in accordance with the guidelines released by the state government on Wednesday.

“Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars will be allowed to open for dine-in facility, with a sitting capacity of 50 per cent or that decided by the local body, from October 5. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same would be declared soon and it would be mandatory to follow them,” he said.

The movement of transport carrying liquid oxygen will be allowed across state and from one state to another without any restrictions, Kumar said in his order.

All other services and activities permitted in the earlier stages of ‘unlockdown’ will continue. The inter-district movement of trains will resume within the state, as per the guidelines of state and central governments.

Kumar categorically stated that educational institutions will be shut. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters and halls will remain closed. Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and educational gatherings will not be allowed.

