NMC gives approval for PMC’s medical college, first academic session to start in December

The first medical college of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), named Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, is all set to start its first academic year from December as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its nod for setting up the college.

“The National Medical Commission has given its nod for the medical college of PMC. To start with, 100 students would be given admission in this college in December this year,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The post of Dean has been created for the medical college and interviews for appointment of teaching staff have been conducted. The recruitment of other staff will be done soon.

“Lectures for the students will take place at Sanas school and practicals will be conducted at Kamla Nehru Hospital. The PMC will soon develop a separate building of the medical college in the premises of Naidu Hospital,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar