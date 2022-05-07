Nitin Gadkari: Pune has potential to become the hub for automobile manufacturing

Pune should be made an automobile-manufacturing hub as it has lot of potential in the field, Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. He also promised to take up the issue of early completion of the airport at Purandar in Pune district.

“The size of the automobile industry in the country is around 7.5 lakh crore. Of these, 3.5 lakh crore vehicles are exported. In next five years, we expect size of the industry to jump to 15 lakh crore. All reputed brands are present in the country. They want to make their vehicles here and export them to different countries. The sector provides four crore jobs. In five years, another five crore jobs will be added. The automobile industry will thus become the first sector to provide such a huge number of jobs,” said the minister, who inspected a selection of start-up products related to transport and commuting at a special interactive function at a city hotel. Gadkari also carried out virtual inauguration of Green Joules – a Start-Up under STP (Pune) for converting agro industrial waste into useable diesel fuel.

The Union minister said GST revenue from automobile sector is the highest. “The Rs 50,000-crore turnover comes from ancillary units in the automobile sector. Pune has the best environment for becoming an automobile hub as major manufacturing units are located here… there is lot of potential in ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and electric,” he said.

Praising the new startups, the minister said, “There is no dearth of young, talented manpower in the country. There is a need to encourage them. The youngsters are creative and imaginative….In the electric scooter field alone, there are 250 startups. They have made outstanding scooters, which are heavily booked…autorickshaw, scooter, car and buses have seen a rise of 1,300 per cent. We have around 12 lakh electric vehicles. This number will jump to 40 lakh by December end and in next two years, we will go up to 3 crore.”

The minister said major brands like Bajaj, TVS and Hero Honda export 50 per cent of their vehicles. “But the way smaller players are coming up with their products, it seems like the monopoly of major brands is under threat…the smaller players have challenged the big players,” he said.

Gadkari also promised to take up the issue of early completion of the Purandar airport. “When I return to Delhi, I will take up the issue of airport completion for Pune,” he said.

The minister, who had a close look at the products of the innovators, said, “I am very happy to see the innovative spirit of our young generation and they will drive India to a bright and sustainable future.”

The minister highlighted “need-based” research that can fulfill current needs and address crisis for the present as well as the future.

Also present at the event was Dr Anita Gupta, adviser and head, NSTEDB, Department Of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Dr Gupta said, “Inducting entrepreneurship in start-ups is one of the main objectives of DST and we are working closely with aspiring innovators to help them see their projects become reality.

“Start-ups also have the courage to convert crisis into opportunities that was evident during the unfortunate Corona crisis time.”

Hosting Gadkari at the event was the team of senior management from the Science and Technology Park led by Dilip Band, former Pune Divisional Commissioner and President of the Board of Science and Technology Park, and Pratap Pawar, Vice President of the Board of Science and Technology Park.

Dr Rajendra Jagdale, Director General and CEO of STP (Pune), said, “We are proud of our start-up associates and are forever working to constantly support their innovative spirit.”

“We have supported more than 175 start-ups since our inception in 1986 and will continue to strive for a healthy environment for all the start-ups now, and in future,” Jagdale added.

According to Band, “Each of these start-ups has the potential to grow into a Unicorn and grow beyond the boundaries for global good.”

Pratap Pawar said, “At STP (Pune), we have constantly been supporting innovative minds and have encouraged more than 175 unique start-ups and will continue to support the ecosystem that will lead India at international level.”

Established in 1986, Scitech Park is promoted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.