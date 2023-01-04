‘Nishikant Kamat would have directed ‘Ved’ if he were alive’: Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial venture Ved is showing strong performance at the box office. Film trade observers say the film has earned Rs 13.02 crore in the first four days of its release, which is being seen as a great performance for a Marathi film. The audience also seems to be appreciating Genelia D’Souza’s first performance in a Marathi film.

While the film is doing well, Riteish seems to be missing the man with whom he made his entry into the Marathi film industry eight years ago: the late director Nishikant Kamat.

Riteish had made his acting debut in the Marathi industry with Lai Bhari (2014), which was directed by Kamat. The film became one of the biggest box office successes in the history of the Marathi industry. He passed away in August 2020 fighting liver cirrhosis.

In a recent interview with a digital portal, Riteish shared how he missed Nishikant.

“I am directing Ved because Nishikant Kamat is no more. Otherwise, this film would have been starring Riteish, and Genelia, directed by Nishikant Kamat. He is a friend of mine and he will always be with me,” said an emotional Riteish.

Meanwhile, Genelia seems to be loving all the appreciation she is getting for her role as Sharavani in the Marathi film. She recently took to social media to express her gratitude to her fans for liking her work.

“Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened – My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC,” she wrote.