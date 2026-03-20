Closed since January, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey enters Bhimashankar Temple, inquiry ordered

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BJP MP Nishikant Dubey allegedly managed to enter the Bhimashankar Temple near Pune to offer prayers on March 14, even though it has been closed for the past three months. Temporarily shut down by the district administration for structural repairs, the holy site was not opened even on Mahashivratri. However, photos of the Jharkhand leader at the temple have surfaced, who allegedly reached there by helicopter, raising questions of VIP treatment. The Pune District Administration has ordered an inquiry into the issue.
The Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi told The Indian Express that he had not received the reply from the Temple Trust yet. “No permission was granted from administration, both revenue and police. We had no prior intimation that a visit was happening. Secondly, when we came to know that a visit has taken place despite the temple being closed, we have given notice to the trust and we have sought an explanation. Once we receive the explanation, necessary action will be taken.”
The Collector has not received the reply from the trust yet.
“Many senior judges, ministers had sent requests for visits to Bhimashankar since it was closed but all were denied. We have been following the protocol since the last three months. We are requesting everyone to follow the protocol and the direction given by the administration,” Dudi said.
Dudi further added, “I have given direction to SDM to enquire that despite the temple being closed how the permission was given. A detailed inquiry report has been sought.”
No response was received from Nishikant Dubey’s office after multiple attempts for a comment.
The issue was also raised in the Vidhan Parishad by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sachin Ahir on March 16. “Who is this VVIP who has come from a Helicopter and visited the temple? Is Nishikant Dubey the son-in-law of the government? As people’s representatives we cannot go there but he can?” said Ahir.
Replying to Ahir, Minister Uday Samant said, “There will definitely be an inquiry on who played what role, an explanation will be sought.”
A pujari at the temple told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, “We are also feeling bad about this incident. The VIP entered, we don’t know how it happened. The temple is completely closed, it is in the control of the district administration and work is going on. We ourselves are not at the temple these days, we open the gate, just complete the puja everyday according to the rules, and close it. We have already said that whatever is revealed in the inquiry action should be taken according to that.”