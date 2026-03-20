Closed since January, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey enters Bhimashankar Temple, inquiry ordered

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey allegedly managed to enter the Bhimashankar Temple near Pune to offer prayers on March 14, even though it has been closed for the past three months. Temporarily shut down by the district administration for structural repairs, the holy site was not opened even on Mahashivratri. However, photos of the Jharkhand leader at the temple have surfaced, who allegedly reached there by helicopter, raising questions of VIP treatment. The Pune District Administration has ordered an inquiry into the issue.

The Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi told The Indian Express that he had not received the reply from the Temple Trust yet. “No permission was granted from administration, both revenue and police. We had no prior intimation that a visit was happening. Secondly, when we came to know that a visit has taken place despite the temple being closed, we have given notice to the trust and we have sought an explanation. Once we receive the explanation, necessary action will be taken.”